Suspect in Lawton high-speed chase apprehended

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The suspect in a high-speed pursuit with Lawton Police on February 15 around 9:00 p.m. has been apprehended.

John Wesley Pacheco was found at a residence on Hoover on February 19 following an extensive investigation.

Officers on bike patrol made contact with a white Mitsubishi Galant occupied by two individuals. The driver refused to comply with police requests to exit the vehicle. Instead, the suspect reversed and sped towards the officers. Both officers discharged their weapons at the suspect in self-defense. One officer received non-life threatening injuries at the scene. The suspect sped away and was pursued by other officers in marked units.

Pacheco lost control of his vehicle and rolled it in the 5100 block of SW Coombs. A female passenger was injured and transported to CCMH with minor injuries. Pacheco then fled from the vehicle and eluded officers in a large field.

Pacheco was booked on charges of eluding a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting a police officer, a county felony warrant, and a county misdemeanor warrant, and the traffic violation of defective motor vehicle.

