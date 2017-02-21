Suspect in Lawton high-speed chase apprehended - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Suspect in Lawton high-speed chase apprehended

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
John Wesley Pacheco (Source LPD) John Wesley Pacheco (Source LPD)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The suspect in a high-speed pursuit with Lawton Police on February 15 around 9:00 p.m. has been apprehended.

John Wesley Pacheco was found at a residence on Hoover on February 19 following an extensive investigation.

Officers on bike patrol made contact with a white Mitsubishi Galant occupied by two individuals.  The driver refused to comply with police requests to exit the vehicle. Instead, the suspect reversed and sped towards the officers.  Both officers discharged their weapons at the suspect in self-defense. One officer received non-life threatening injuries at the scene. The suspect sped away and was pursued by other officers in marked units.

Pacheco lost control of his vehicle and rolled it in the 5100 block of SW Coombs. A female passenger was injured and transported to CCMH with minor injuries. Pacheco then fled from the vehicle and eluded officers in a large field.

Pacheco was booked on charges of eluding a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting a police officer, a county felony warrant, and a county misdemeanor warrant, and the traffic violation of defective motor vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:46:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:46:07 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:45:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:45:35 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

  • Oversight chair seeks more FBI documents in Russia probe

    Oversight chair seeks more FBI documents in Russia probe

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:26:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:26:50 GMT
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    •   
Powered by Frankly