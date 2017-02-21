Man recovers after well explosion near Quinton

QUINTON, Okla. (AP) - The wife of a man who was injured in a well explosion near Quinton last week says her husband is recovering from surgery.

The McAlester News-Capital (http://bit.ly/2lran0g ) reports Misty McCabe released a statement Friday saying Jason McCabe was moved out of the intensive care unit following surgery to repair third-degree burns on his legs.

She said he's in good spirits and isn't experiencing much pain except for when assisted to walk. She said the pain is due to skin grafting.

Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Enloe says the explosion occurred on one well head, which led to fires on three wells. McCabe was transported by an air ambulance service following the explosion at Trinity Operating LLC.

The initial cause for the explosion is undetermined.

Information from: McAlester News-Capital, http://www.mcalesternews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.