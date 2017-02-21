Man recovers after well explosion near Quinton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man recovers after well explosion near Quinton

QUINTON, Okla. (AP) - The wife of a man who was injured in a well explosion near Quinton last week says her husband is recovering from surgery.

The McAlester News-Capital (http://bit.ly/2lran0g ) reports Misty McCabe released a statement Friday saying Jason McCabe was moved out of the intensive care unit following surgery to repair third-degree burns on his legs.

She said he's in good spirits and isn't experiencing much pain except for when assisted to walk. She said the pain is due to skin grafting.

Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Enloe says the explosion occurred on one well head, which led to fires on three wells. McCabe was transported by an air ambulance service following the explosion at Trinity Operating LLC.

The initial cause for the explosion is undetermined.

Information from: McAlester News-Capital, http://www.mcalesternews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:46:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:46:07 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:45:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:45:35 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

  • Oversight chair seeks more FBI documents in Russia probe

    Oversight chair seeks more FBI documents in Russia probe

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:26:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:26:50 GMT
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    •   
Powered by Frankly