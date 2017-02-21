US Geological Survey records 3 small earthquakes in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

US Geological Survey records 3 small earthquakes in Oklahoma

Source KSWO Source KSWO

WAYNOKA, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports three small earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma.

The largest was a magnitude 3.0 temblor recorded at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday near Waynoka, about 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and a second quake of magnitude 2.7 was recorded in the same area at 2:57 a.m. The third quake was measured at magnitude 2.5 and struck at 10:38 a.m. near the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have ordered oil and natural gas producers to close injection wells in certain areas or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:46:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:46:07 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:45:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:45:35 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

  • Oversight chair seeks more FBI documents in Russia probe

    Oversight chair seeks more FBI documents in Russia probe

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:26:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:26:50 GMT
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    •   
Powered by Frankly