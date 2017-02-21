US Geological Survey records 3 small earthquakes in Oklahoma

WAYNOKA, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports three small earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma.

The largest was a magnitude 3.0 temblor recorded at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday near Waynoka, about 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and a second quake of magnitude 2.7 was recorded in the same area at 2:57 a.m. The third quake was measured at magnitude 2.5 and struck at 10:38 a.m. near the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have ordered oil and natural gas producers to close injection wells in certain areas or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.

