Smoking ban in vehicles with children clears Oklahoma panel

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Legislation that would ban smoking in vehicles containing children has cleared an Oklahoma House committee.

The House Public Health Committee voted 7-1 Tuesday for the bill by Democratic Rep. Donnie Condit of McAlester. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

The bill would make it illegal for the driver or a passenger in a motor vehicle to smoke cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child is present in the vehicle. The fine for violating the anti-smoking measure would be $20, the same as the penalty for a seat-belt violation.

Similar measures to prohibit smoking in vehicles where children are present have died in recent years when they were not heard by various state House committees.

House Bill 1344: http://bit.ly/2m8PNS1

