Pruitt's deadline to hand over thousands of emails looms

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV) – The deadline for former Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt to hand over thousands of emails is today.

A judge issued the order last week, the day before Pruitt was confirmed as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to KWTV, the Center for Media and Democracy first requested the emails in 2015 over concern for Pruitt's interests with energy companies as attorney general, specifically oil, gas, and coal companies, and conservative organizations.

More than 2,500 emails have been requested. Pruitt's office can hold back documents that are exempt under the state's records law. However, in 2015, the CMD sued Pruitt for improperly withholding the emails.

Information provided by KWTV.