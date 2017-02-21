OHP is recruiting new troopers

OK (KSWO)-The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers! More troopers are needed to fully monitor the 30,000 lane miles of highways across the state.

Candidates must be able to pass an extensive background check. Depending on the state budget, OHP would hold their academy in January of 2018. Though with more state budget cuts on the way, it may not happen at all. Applications are being accepted until the end of June.

Twenty-six percent of the 800 current OHP troopers are eligible to retire.

For information or to apply online, visit jointheohp.com.

