Arraignment delay for Tulsa man charged in neighbor's death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arraignment delay for Tulsa man charged in neighbor's death

Stanley Vernon Majors (Source KTUL) Stanley Vernon Majors (Source KTUL)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Arraignment has been delayed for a Tulsa man on first-degree murder and hate crime charges in the killing of his Lebanese neighbor.

Arraignment for 62-year-old Stanley Vernon Majors in the shooting death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara that was scheduled Tuesday was postponed until March 21.

Online court records do not list a reason for the delay, but it comes six days after the initial judge recused himself from the case and Majors' attorneys filed documents saying they will pursue an insanity defense.

Authorities say Majors shot Jabara in August, after bombarding him for years with racial insults as part of a feud with Jabara's family.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has undergone a mental competency examination and been found competent to stand trial

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:36:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:36:32 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:35:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:35:07 GMT
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

  • Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:34:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:34:56 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    •   
Powered by Frankly