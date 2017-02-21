Lawton lane closures extended through the end of the week

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Ferris Avenue between Northwest 21st and Sheridan Road will be closed until Saturday so a sewer line can be repaired in the area.

Due to the extent of sewer line collapse, the east bound and west bound Ferris Avenue will be closed the entire week. The outside lane on one part of Sheridan Road heading north will be closed all week.

These closures last until Saturday, February 25th.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.