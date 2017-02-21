Lawton lane closures extended through the end of the week - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton lane closures extended through the end of the week

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Ferris Avenue between Northwest 21st and Sheridan Road will be closed until Saturday so a sewer line can be repaired in the area.

Due to the extent of sewer line collapse, the east bound and west bound Ferris Avenue will be closed the entire week. The outside lane on one part of Sheridan Road heading north will be closed all week. 

These closures last until Saturday, February 25th.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:36:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:36:32 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:35:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:35:07 GMT
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

  • Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:34:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:34:56 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    •   
Powered by Frankly