Mother of slain teen to discuss dating violence - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mother of slain teen to discuss dating violence

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A local event looks to highlight the dangers of teenage dating violence.

Starting at 7:00 o'clock on February 21st, the Women's Haven in Duncan will host a skit presentation. The event is being put on by local kids. Angela Wiles will be the guest speaker. Wiles' daughter was killed in a violent relationship.

The skit will be held at Connections Church located at 1302 US 81 in Duncan.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:36:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:36:32 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:35:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:35:07 GMT
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

  • Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:34:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:34:56 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    •   
Powered by Frankly