Mother of slain teen to discuss dating violence

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A local event looks to highlight the dangers of teenage dating violence.

Starting at 7:00 o'clock on February 21st, the Women's Haven in Duncan will host a skit presentation. The event is being put on by local kids. Angela Wiles will be the guest speaker. Wiles' daughter was killed in a violent relationship.

The skit will be held at Connections Church located at 1302 US 81 in Duncan.

