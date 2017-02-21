Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads to Mexico discuss border - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads to Mexico discuss border wall

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO)- Two members of President Trump's cabinet are heading to Mexico.

The state department says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will travel to Mexico City Wednesday for a two-day visit.

The two will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and other officials to discuss border security, trade and other issues.

The talks come amid frosty relations between the U.S. and Mexico over president Trump's wall proposal on the U.S. Mexico border.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:36:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:36:32 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:35:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:35:07 GMT
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
    The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

  • Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:34:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:34:56 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    •   
Powered by Frankly