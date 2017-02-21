Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads to Mexico discuss border wall

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO)- Two members of President Trump's cabinet are heading to Mexico.

The state department says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will travel to Mexico City Wednesday for a two-day visit.

The two will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and other officials to discuss border security, trade and other issues.



The talks come amid frosty relations between the U.S. and Mexico over president Trump's wall proposal on the U.S. Mexico border.

