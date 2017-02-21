Toll rate increase goes into effect - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Toll rate increase goes into effect

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source OTA) (Source OTA)

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved toll rate increase of 12 percent will take effect for both heavy trucks and passenger cars starting Wednesday, March 1.

Additional increases of 2.5 percent will take place on January 1, 2018 and in July 2019.

This represents the first increase since July 2009.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Manchester victims visited by Ariana Grande, Prince William

    Manchester victims visited by Ariana Grande, Prince William

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:05:30 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:58:00 GMT
    Singer Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attacks in the hospital Friday. (Source: CNN)Singer Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attacks in the hospital Friday. (Source: CNN)

    Grande is set to host a benefit concert on Sunday, less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside her Manchester show.

    Grande is set to host a benefit concert on Sunday, less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside her Manchester show.

  • Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:48:14 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:48:14 GMT

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

  • Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:40:13 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:40:13 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    •   
Powered by Frankly