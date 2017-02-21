Toll rate increase goes into effect - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Toll rate increase goes into effect

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved toll rate increase of 12 percent will take effect for both heavy trucks and passenger cars starting Wednesday, March 1.

Additional increases of 2.5 percent will take place on January 1, 2018 and in July 2019.

This represents the first increase since July 2009.

