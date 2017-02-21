Toll rate increase goes into effect

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
82 year-old Leaman Lee Wilkes of Cement has accomplished plenty in his life, with an Associates Degree, a Bachelor's, 2 Masters Degrees, as well as a 20 year career in the Air Force. But on Thursday night, he achieved another goal and walked across the stage at Cement High School receiving his diploma.
The Washington Post reports investigators are looking into meetings Jared Kushner had with the Russian ambassador.
