Trio of Victims' Rights Measures Clear OK House

Trio of Victims’ Rights Measures Clear OK House

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Three bills aimed at protecting victims of crimes passed off the House floor today and now head to the Senate for consideration.

House Joint Resolution 1002 would allow citizens to vote to ensure crime victims and their families are provided with the same level of equal, or “co-equal,” constitutional rights as those afforded and guaranteed to the accused or convicted. HJR 1002 passed by a vote of 90-5.

House Bill 1116 would allow statements alleging abuse, neglect or financial exploitation made by an incapacitated or vulnerable person to be admitted as evidence in a criminal or juvenile proceeding if the court found the statements to be reliable. House Bill 1116 passed by a vote of 76-17.

House Bill 1466 would create a procedure to allow the victim of domestic violence to transfer wireless telephone and utility accounts to their name when the account was previously in the name of another. House Bill 1466 passed by a vote of 86-0.

All three bills now head to the Senate for consideration.

Information provided by OK House of Representatives- House Republican Caucus.

