Crash along 6th Street and Cache Road leaves car damaged - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Crash along 6th Street and Cache Road leaves car damaged

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A crash between a pickup and a car along 6th Street and Cache Road left the car severely damaged.

Officials say the driver was crossing Cache and slammed into the side of the westbound truck, sending both vehicles spinning.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK opposition leader links terrorism to foreign wars

    UK opposition leader links terrorism to foreign wars

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:17:28 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:17:28 GMT

    British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.

    British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.

  • Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing at least 24

    Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing at least 24

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:17:13 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:17:13 GMT

    Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.

    Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.

  • Trump, G-7 peers seek deals on terrorism, trade, climate

    Trump, G-7 peers seek deals on terrorism, trade, climate

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:17:11 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:17:11 GMT

    The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.

    The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.

    •   
Powered by Frankly