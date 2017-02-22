Tanker truck crashes on I-44 near Geronimo

GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - At least one person was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning following a tanker truck crash on I-44.

It happened around 6:22 a.m. south of Lawton near the Geronimo/Faxon exit, just north of MM 28 on the HE Bailey Turnpike. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the semi departed the roadway, the driver overcorrected, and the truck rolled landing on its side in the ditch near the northbound lanes.

The driver of the 2006 Freightliner was admitted to an area hospital in critical condition with head, arm, trunk, leg, and internal injuries.

We're still waiting to find out what led to the crash.

