H.E. Bailey Turnpike EB outside lane closed due to accident - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

H.E. Bailey Turnpike EB outside lane closed due to accident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

The H.E. Bailey Turnpike, eastbound outside lane, at mile marker 28.5 is closed due to an overturned semi.  Traffic will be down to one lane for an undetermined amount of time.  OTA is on the scene with cones and arrow boards assisting with traffic control.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Judge tosses life sentences for DC sniper Malvo

    Judge tosses life sentences for DC sniper Malvo

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:57:45 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:59:29 GMT

    Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002. 

    Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002. 

  • Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in court, then DC

    Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in court, then DC

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:58:42 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:58:42 GMT

    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.

    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.

  • Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs hosts the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show

    Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs hosts the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:58:33 GMT

    Horse riders from all over the country are gathered in Duncan this weekend for a special horse show. The Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs are hosting the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show. This is the fourth time the show has been held in Duncan and promises to wow attendees with specially-bred show horses showing their stuff. Eighty-three horses will go head to head to show off their breeding, gait, and performance.

    Horse riders from all over the country are gathered in Duncan this weekend for a special horse show. The Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs are hosting the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show. This is the fourth time the show has been held in Duncan and promises to wow attendees with specially-bred show horses showing their stuff. Eighty-three horses will go head to head to show off their breeding, gait, and performance.

    •   
Powered by Frankly