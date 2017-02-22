H.E. Bailey Turnpike EB outside lane closed due to accident

The H.E. Bailey Turnpike, eastbound outside lane, at mile marker 28.5 is closed due to an overturned semi. Traffic will be down to one lane for an undetermined amount of time. OTA is on the scene with cones and arrow boards assisting with traffic control.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.
Horse riders from all over the country are gathered in Duncan this weekend for a special horse show. The Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs are hosting the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show. This is the fourth time the show has been held in Duncan and promises to wow attendees with specially-bred show horses showing their stuff. Eighty-three horses will go head to head to show off their breeding, gait, and performance.
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.
