CU artist Katherine Liontas-Warren featured in two exhibits

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Katherine Liontas-Warren, a faculty member at Cameron University, will have art displayed in two upcoming exhibitions—the 36th Bradley International Print and Drawing Exhibition and the Mark-Makers Art Exhibit.

“Migrant Black Bird” was one of 130 chosen from almost 800 submitted works. The Bradley International Print and Drawing Exhibit, presented by Bradley University Galleries, is the second-longest running juried print and drawing competition in the country. This year’s exhibition will be held in Peoria, Illinois from March 11 to April 17.

Liontas-Warren’s three new charcoal and graphite works for the Mark Makers Exhibition (“A Timeless Gaze,” “Darkness Is Her Name,” “Broken Dreams and Tangled Roots”) are depictions of dolls.

“This new series of doll drawings is a reminder of the dual nature of our past, reminding us of our youth yet bearing the unmistakable marks of age,” says Liontas-Warren. “In their lifeless imitation of their living counterparts, the dolls create an uncanny feeling of being both familiar and strange, the same notion that we may get when looking into a vanished past. We become the playthings of our memories and imagination, creating and wishing for an idealized past that may never existed.”

Liontas-Warren was one of 10 Oklahoma artists invited to participate in the Mark Makers Exhibition at the CHK Central Boathouse in downtown Oklahoma City through May.

Information provided by Cameron University.