Live NASA Interview at 12pm: Discovery Beyond our Solar System - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Live NASA Interview at 12pm: Discovery Beyond our Solar System

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

GREENBELT, MD (KSWO)- NASA is hosting a press conference to discuss new findings on exoplanets. Exoplanets are planets that orbit stars other than our sun.

NASA Scientists will share exciting results and talk about the exploration of these strange new worlds. There is also a sneak peek into upcoming NASA missions to search for life in the universe.

Information provided by NASA.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in court, then DC

    Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in court, then DC

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:58:42 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:58:42 GMT

    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.

    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.

  • Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs hosts the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show

    Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs hosts the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:58:33 GMT

    Horse riders from all over the country are gathered in Duncan this weekend for a special horse show. The Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs are hosting the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show. This is the fourth time the show has been held in Duncan and promises to wow attendees with specially-bred show horses showing their stuff. Eighty-three horses will go head to head to show off their breeding, gait, and performance.

    Horse riders from all over the country are gathered in Duncan this weekend for a special horse show. The Sooner State and Camino Real Horse Clubs are hosting the 25th annual Peruvian Horse Show. This is the fourth time the show has been held in Duncan and promises to wow attendees with specially-bred show horses showing their stuff. Eighty-three horses will go head to head to show off their breeding, gait, and performance.

  • If FBI wants to talk to Kushner, lawyer says he's ready

    If FBI wants to talk to Kushner, lawyer says he's ready

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:57:32 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:57:32 GMT

    Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.

    Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.

    •   
Powered by Frankly