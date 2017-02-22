Oklahomans to unite and support the Nationwide Pro-Trump March a - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahomans to unite and support the Nationwide Pro-Trump March at State Capitol

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- March4Trump, a grassroots pro-Trump organization, announces a nationwide march to show support for President Donald Trump and peacefully unite all people in honor of America.

“I was inspired to do something supportive to offset the wave of negativity and lies,” Vincent Haney, an Air Force Veteran and Founder of the March4Trump movement, said. Haney says he was inspired after seeing commentary from the Hollywood elite such as Ashley Judd and Madonna, violent protests during the inauguration, as well as, protestors sporting genitalia costumes and proclaiming derogatory phrases during the Women’s March.

March4Trump standards, message, and purpose are simply stated in the motto-- “Stop the fight. Let's all unite.” Oklahomans will support the Nationwide March with a Rally at the South Plaza of our State Capitol on March 4th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Information provided by March4Trump.

