Oklahoma Senate panel approves REAL ID compliance measure

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Legislation that would make Oklahoma compliant with the federal REAL ID anti-terrorism law has been approved by a state Senate committee.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 34-9 for the House-passed measure Wednesday and sent it to the full Senate for consideration.

A 2007 Oklahoma law prevents the state from fully implementing REAL ID, which involves adding security features to state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards. Federal officials have said Oklahoma IDs cannot be used to board a commercial aircraft or enter a federal building if they are not compliant by January 2018.

Opponents claim REAL ID is an invasion of privacy, but Republican Sen. Kim David of Porter, chairwoman of the committee, says many of her constituents and others say they want REAL ID.

House Bill 1845: http://bit.ly/2lP7NUK

