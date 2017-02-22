Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pending child abuse investigation

PERRY, OK (KOCO) — The Perry School Board voted February 21st to place the superintendent on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into a teacher’s aide inappropriately touching students. The school is accused of failing to report the abuse.

Superintendent Scott Chenoweth was suspended on February 13th. The suspension comes three weeks after Arnold Cowen was arrested for inappropriately touching several girls at Perry Upper Elementary School.

Perry Upper Elementary School Principal Kenda Miller and a math teacher, Jeffrey Sullins, were arrested last week for failing to report child abuse. Authorities said Miller thought the accusations were false because she considered Cowen to be a good man.

KOCO says that court documents say that Sullins allegedly found a student’s note that detailed what Cowen did to her. Sullins then told the girl that she was a liar.

Cowen is charged with 22 counts of felony child sex crimes, lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16, and possession of child pornography.

More charges may be filed as more children have come forward to speak out about the abuse.

Information provided by KOCO.