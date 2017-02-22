OK Senate debates bill allowing business owners to refuse service based on lifestyle choices

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO)—Oklahoma lawmakers continue to debate a bill that would allow business owners to refuse service because of a patron’s religious beliefs.

Senate Bill 197 says that a person or business would not be required by a government entity to do business with a person or group of people that would "be contrary to the sincerely held religious beliefs or conscience of the individual regarding marriage, lifestyle or behavior."

According to KOCO, Senator Joseph Silk argues that the bill protects all groups of people and would not discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

"All it does is when it comes to marriage lifestyle and behavior if you start forcing people to participate in behavior," Silk said.

Information provided by KOCO.