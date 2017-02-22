OK divorce bill passes committee vote

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) - An Oklahoma divorce bill passed out of committee Tuesday with a vote of 7 to 5.

The House Bill 1277 eliminates incompatibility, or irreconcilable differences, as a fault for divorce. If a couple chooses to use incompatibility, they will wait at least six months before the divorce is granted and undergo mandatory marriage counseling. Couples can be divorced on grounds of incompatibility if they were married fewer than 10 years, didn't have minor children and if neither one objected to being divorced.

However, the bill also has a stipulation that forces the so-called guilty party in a divorce to pay up to 75 percent of everything they own.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Oklahoma has one of the highest divorce rates in the nation with nearly one-third of marriages in the state ended in divorce.

Norman Democrat and family law attorney Emily Virgin says not allowing for a no-fault divorce could put women and children in danger, especially those in abusive homes.

Information provided by KFOR.