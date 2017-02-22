Educators express concern over deeper public school budget cuts

TULSA, OK (KWTV)- The Oklahoma State Board of Equalization certified a $878 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2018 that will result in an additional $11.1 million in general education cuts, and $39.2 million less than expected in the education reform revolving fund.

Melissa Abdo with Stand For Children Oklahoma said, "It's tragic. It means that public schools will yet again face another round of devastating cuts, and that's not good for Oklahoma students. It is definitely time for bold leadership from our lawmakers, and they must keep all revenue-raising measures on the table in order to address this.”

Schools already eliminated positions last May as a result of the 2017 budget crisis. According to KWTV, public school districts are dealing with $50 million less than previously anticipated.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying:

"Today's General Revenue failure, although not unexpected, poses a hardship to districts and schools already stretched thin as a result of ongoing budgetary challenges. It is difficult for any state entity to absorb a budget cut halfway through the fiscal year, but we are thankful to see encouraging signs that the energy sector may be rebounding.”

Information provided by KWTV.