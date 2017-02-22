Details of Goodyear fire released

Goodyear has released more information about the fire at the plant early Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said around 2 p.m. a fire broke out in the curing area at the Goodyear plant. The Goodyear Fire Brigade responded initially and were able to contain the fire. They called the Lawton Fire Department in to assist as a precaution.

The curing area was temporarily evacuated as a precaution during the incident. Production in the rest of the plant was not impacted by the fire.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.