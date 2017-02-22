Legislation Would Authorize OK Public Schools to Offer Construction Courses

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– A House panel has endorsed legislation sponsored by Senator Randy Bass, of Lawton, which would allow public schools to offer high school students elective courses in the construction trades.

House Bill 1407 is “to let students get a head start on good-paying jobs in the construction industries,” the author of the measure, Rep. Mickey Dollens. “We need career-based courses.” Students need some proof that “what they are doing in school will relate to their lives afterward,” Dollens said.

The construction course would include geometry (angles of cuts and rooflines), basic math (lengths of boards and height of walls), English (reading plans and specs), and even science (how various compounds interact).

HB 1407 passed the Rules Committee on an 8-0 vote.

