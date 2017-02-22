$850,000 federal grant awarded to Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration is awarding an $850,000 grant to Cameron University in Lawton to build fully integrated science laboratories and associated facilities on the CU-Duncan campus.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Tom Guevara said Wednesday that the grant will help improve career opportunities for students in the region and provide the health care industry in southwestern Oklahoma with skilled health workers in addition to creating more than 370 new jobs.

The immediate impact of the project is to allow students to take laboratory science courses in Duncan instead of commuting to CU's main campus in Lawton, which could be too far to travel for some of the region's more economically disadvantaged students.

Cameron officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.