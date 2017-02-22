OK nanny arrested after using drugs, passing out while watching child

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- A nanny in Tulsa has been arrested after police were called to a possible child abduction.

On February 21st, a woman told police that she arrived home to find her live-in nanny passed out on a bed next to a pipe and her 3-year-old son missing. The mother received a call saying her other five children were not picked up from school. It was then that she went home to check on the youngest child. Authorities searched the home and eventually found the child asleep on the fireplace.

Raela Baxter was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, child neglect, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

