OKCPD "resists becoming immigration agents"

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma City Police Department says the most recent immigration order by the Trump administration is not changing how they handle immigration.

Officials say that they are looking for those illegal immigrants who have committed serious crimes and are considered to be a risk to public safety.

"We've always resisted becoming immigration agents. We feel we would lose the trust of the community," said Captain Paco Balderrama of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The captain added that they intend to follow orders brought down by President Trump.

