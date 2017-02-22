Friday Night Car Cruises on Main Street

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – Main Street Duncan will begin the Friday Night Car Cruises in downtown Duncan on March 24th. The Cruises will take place after the Swap Meet from 6-10 PM. The March cruise route runs from 7th Street to 10th Street on Main and Walnut.

The Main Street organization in Duncan, Oklahoma hosts four car cruises per year; the first is always in March.

“Car enthusiasts and admirers enjoy the cruises downtown,” said Main Street Duncan Promotion Chairperson, Diahanna Anderson “and the variety of cars, trucks, and motorcycles is quite a display.”

The Main Street Duncan merchants will keep the stores open late, offer specials, host sidewalk sales, and some will even have door prizes.

To register for the car cruise, visit www.mainstreetduncan.net/car-show.

Information provided by Main Street Duncan.