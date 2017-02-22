Copy-Cornett will not seek re-election as Oklahoma City mayor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The mayor of Oklahoma's largest city says he will not seek re-election in 2018.

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election after serving about 14 years in office. He did not say what his future plans are.

Cornett had served three years on the City Council when was elected mayor in 2004 in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Kirk Humphries. Cornett had previously spent about 20 years as an Oklahoma City television sports and news anchor.

In addition to being mayor, Cornet is currently the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Shortly after Cornett's announcement, Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said he will run for mayor of the city.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.