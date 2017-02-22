Splash pad could be coming to Cache

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - Big changes could soon be coming to Cache that officials say will change the lives of the city's youth.

In November, the Cache City Park on Highway 115 and Cache Road got a new playground, but the city decided they didn't want to stop there. They're now in the process of getting a splash pad installed.

The splash pad would sit on the patch of land behind the swing set at the park. Cache Economic Development Authority Secretary Beverly Martine said it will be huge for the kids of Cache.

"We need to increase our physical activity, we need health and fitness, we need to get our kids away from screen time and more for outdoor play time,” Martine said.

Martine said the splash pad, and their new playground, have been in the works for several years thanks to a 2011 sales tax initiative to be used exclusively for parks and recreation, community building and economic development. The first step in that process was the new playground.

"Our next phase will be to put in a new splash pad, and the projected cost of that is about $300,000,” Martine said.

They applied for a grant through the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Board that would cover half the cost of the project. The other half would be paid for with remaining money from that 2011 tax initiative and donations from the community.

"We don't have all of it in cash yet but we have about two-thirds of what we need,” Martine said.

Martine said she's optimistic they'll receive the grant, but said if they don't, that's not the end.

"We will just continue to apply again, we want the splash pad for our kids,” Martine said. “When you look at what kids are doing or not doing during the summer, that would certainly bring more physical activity, especially during the heat of Oklahoma summers."

The city also wants to continue improving the park by adding an amphitheater and skate park in the future. They should find out if they receive the grant by this summer and, if they do, construction is expected to begin by the start of 2018.

If you want to donate to the splash pad project, you can do so here.

