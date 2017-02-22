Western Oklahoma Braces for Extreme Fire Danger

OK (KSWO)- Extreme fire weather conditions are forecasted for February 23rd across western Oklahoma.

“Under these extreme conditions we are strongly discouraging any burning in any county west of Interstate 35 tomorrow,” said State Forester George Geissler. “Oklahoma Forestry Services personnel are monitoring the weather forecasts and fire danger and have wildfire task forces and Oklahoma National Guard aircraft prepared to respond as fires occur.”

High temperatures, dry fuels, and gusty winds could cause fires to spread rapidly. Citizens should report any suspicious smoke or fire to their closest fire department. Make your home more defensible by moving trash, firewood piles, propane tanks, debris and other flammable items away from their home.

For additional information about wildfires and burn bans, visit www.forestry.ok.gov/wildfire-information.

Information provided by Oklahoma Forestry Service.