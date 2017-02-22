Cache High School hosts respect assembly

CACHE, OK (KSWO) – Respect: a simple, but big message behind an assembly at Cache High School Wednesday.

The assembly focused all around reminding the students how important it is to respect yourself and those around you. The school brought in Jacobi Crowley and Albert Johnson Jr. from the Lawton Community to speak. They shared their experiences growing up in Southwest Oklahoma.

"I'll talk a little bit about my perspective, I'm a Lawton boy, grew up in this community, lived through the 60s and 70s so I saw desegregation,” Johnson said. “My dad was with the Lawton Public School system. I’ll tell some historical perspective of the Civil War and how many black troops served and a very short story about my grandfather who was a buffalo soldier at Fort Sill."

Johnson also said he feels it is important for leaders in the community to support events like Wednesday’s and to share their wisdom with our youth.

"They are our future is the short answer and I think it's important that those of us who have been here before give some of that perspective to them and maybe cause them to think a little bit about what their impact will be,” Johnson said. “Because, years ago, it was young people that were making decisions about how we go forward and changing the way their lives moved.”

Johnson ended his speech by challenging the students to make their own impact on history as they grow older.

