CU-Duncan receives grant

President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
As North Korea continues testing its missiles, US plans a test of its defense system to shoot down an ICBM.
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.
