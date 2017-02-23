Lawton man arrested at pipeline protest

CANNON BALL, ND (KSWO) - A Lawton man is behind bars in North Dakota along with nine other protesters who rallied against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Eric Poemoceah was seen on video being arrested Wednesday for defying a deadline to get off of the federal land.

We talked to him in September after he had returned to Lawton from pipeline demonstrations.

In an interview with 7News, he called himself a water protector and said he planned to return to North Dakota.

The camp that demonstrators are being ordered off of has been home to the protest for nearly a year as they tried to stop construction of the pipeline.

