Lawton man arrested at pipeline protest

It took 52 years, but a daughter has finally brought her father's remains back to U.S. soil from Vietnam.
It took 52 years, but a daughter has finally brought her father's remains back to U.S. soil from Vietnam.
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.
Tour De Meers brought nearly 600 bicyclists pedaling through the Wichita Wildlife Refuge on Saturday morning to raise money for the Meers Volunteer Fire Department.
Tour De Meers brought nearly 600 bicyclists pedaling through the Wichita Wildlife Refuge on Saturday morning to raise money for the Meers Volunteer Fire Department.