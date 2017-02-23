With electricity out, new EPA chief reached out to lobbyist

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and ADAM KEALOHA CAUSEY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - When a summer thunderstorm knocked out power to Scott Pruitt's home three years ago, the then-attorney general of Oklahoma reached out to a lobbyist for American Electric Power.

Pruitt's executive assistant emailed Howard "Bud" Ground, saying "General Pruitt" wanted to know when his lights would be back on. The utility lobbyist asked for Pruitt's address. A work crew soon arrived at the Republican official's Tulsa home.

The 2013 email exchange is one of dozens reviewed by The Associated Press that underscore the cozy ties between the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency and those that profit from burning fossil fuels.

More than 7,500 pages were released under court order this week after an Oklahoma judge ruled Pruitt had been illegally withholding his emails from the public for two years.

