Oklahoma flu deaths rise to 37

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- The number of flu deaths in Oklahoma since September 2016 has risen to 37. More than 1,400 people have been hospitalized in Oklahoma with the influenza virus; 186 hospitalizations have occurred within the last week.

