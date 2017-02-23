OK 6-year-old’s lemonade stand goes viral

SULPHUR, OK (KFOR)- A'Layah Robinson, 6, is gaining national attention after starting a ministry to help children in foster care across Oklahoma.

After a rough start to life, A’Layah and her two younger siblings were adopted from foster care. However, A’Layah’s big heart continued to worry about the other children who were not so lucky.

A’Layah’s “Lemonade for Love” campaign gives back to foster children by providing gifts, toiletries, and other necessities.

According to KFOR, "Lemonade for Love" has gone viral with more than a million views on YouTube.

A'Layah’s kindergarten teacher nominated her for “Pay it 4Ward” last month. A’Layah has already used the $400 donation to buy 250 more backpacks, 100 full-sized blankets and 50 baby blankets for Oklahoma foster children.

Information provided by KFOR.