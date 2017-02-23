OK Sen Kyle Loveless under investigation for finance violations

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) – Oklahoma Senator Kyle Loveless is under investigating by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission for campaign finance violations.

Loveless allegedly filed campaign finance reports late, inaccurately, or not at all. The commission began looking into a number of ethics violations in November of last year.

Senator Loveless failed to report 21 political action committee donations totaling around $30,000 in 2016.

The commission also wrote this to the senator regarding his 2012 campaign fund: “It is alleged you received 32 contributions from political action committees totaling $23,800, and you only reported receiving $8,150.”

According to KFOR, Loveless has been subpoenaed to turn over all campaign bank records to the commission. The commission could dismiss the complaint, arrange a settlement agreement, or prosecute Loveless in district court.

Information provided by KFOR.