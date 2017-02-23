Fundraiser started to demolish home where Bever family was killed

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) - A Broken Arrow city councilor wants to demolish the home where five members of a family were killed.

City Councilor Mike Lester has set up a nonprofit account for donations to buy the home where five members of the Bever family were stabbed to death. Plans call for it to be demolished and the property merged into an adjacent park.

Police say brothers Robert Bever and Michael Bever fatally stabbed their parents, their 12- and 7-year-old brothers and 5-year-old sister. A 13-year-old sister survived the attack and a 2-year-old sister was unharmed.

Robert Bever has pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Michael Bever has pleaded not guilty and his attorney has indicated he may use an insanity defense.

