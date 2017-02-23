MADD stands with OK Senate Bill 643

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO)- Oklahoma Senate Bill 643 has been endorsed by members of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization.

The bill allows first-time offenders to get their revoked licenses back faster if they put an interlock device into their vehicles and join a sobriety program.

"We can weed out people who truly (committed) a mistake. A first-time mistake," said Sen. Kim David, the bill’s author. "Those aren't people we want to punish. We can get people that need help.

MADD members believe the Senate bill might help DUI offenders get treatment.

Information provided by KOCO.