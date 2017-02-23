Norman teen will not face murder charges for shooting death

NORMAN, OK (KOCO) — The 15-year-old Norman boy arrested for the deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Norman North High School student will not face murder charges.

The Cleveland County District Attorney’s office declined to file charges. The boy may face juvenile charges of possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after former adjudication as a teenager.

The boy has been placed in a juvenile detention center.

According to KOCO, Jamal Dixon was killed early Thursday morning following a disagreement with the 15-year-old.

Dixon moved to Norman from California to finish high school. His family and friends say he was passionate about sports and wanted to attend college. His body has been flown to California to be buried.

Information provided by KOCO.