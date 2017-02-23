Norman teen will not face murder charges for shooting death

President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Red Dirt kicked off their 9th annual Ball in Medicine Park Friday. Saturday was the second day of the weekend long event.
