Leach firefighter killed in the line of duty

LEACH, OK (KFOR) – A Leach Fire Department firefighter lost his life in the line of duty. Leach Fire Department was responding to a structure fire around 7:30 a.m. on February 21st Michael Dale Russell, 68, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, and lost control of the tanker truck.

Russell was ejected out of the driver’s side window and was pinned underneath the truck for two hours. He died at the scene from massive injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

According to KFOR, Russell was a nine-year veteran of the department and served as the manager of Rural Water District 11 in Delaware County.

Leach Fire Department will rely on neighboring departments until they get a new tanker. This is the department’s first death in the line of duty.

Information provided by KFOR.