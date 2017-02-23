Lawton water protector arrested at Standing Rock camp

BISMARCK, ND (KWTV) – A Lawton man was arrested while protesting the Dakota Access pipeline.

According to KWTV, Eric Poemoceah stayed behind after the deadline for protesters to get off federal property set forth in the executive order President Trump signed weeks ago.

Police arrested fifteen people on February 22nd after protesters dwindled from thousands to around 50 people.

Poemoceah has made several trips to North Dakota in the past year to protest the pipeline.

Information provided by KWTV.