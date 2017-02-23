Discover OK- Lake Murray Lodge

ARDMORE, OK- Lake Murray State Park now has a brand new, superb lodge! And just like the lake and the park itself, the new lodge is simply beautiful. And everyone’s talking about it!

From the moment you pull up to the grand circle drive of the new Lake Murray Lodge, you know you’re entering a new era in tourism for the state of Oklahoma.

“It’s like wow! It opens it all up, it’s just scenic you can see the lake from the time you drive up to the time you come in here book your room or your pod, it’s great!”

And the first view you see when you walk in the front doors is the peaceful calm water of Lake Murray, the same view you’ll get from every room inside the new state of the art travel destination.

“I took a picture and sent it to my husband out of our balcony and I said, no I’m not I’m not on a cruise ship!”

“As far as I’m concerned, we are the diamond in the state parks. I’m planning on keeping it that way,” said Michael Cooley, the manager of Lake Murray Lodge.

He’s watched as the dirt turned, the foundation poured and the dream turned into reality, down to the tiniest of details.

Information provided by Discover OK.