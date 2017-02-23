OHP is recruiting new troopers

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol started their recruiting for new troopers this year, and are looking for applicants to attend their patrol school.

Trooper Jacob Dickerson says they still don't know if they will be able to train and hire new applicants, and that it depends on the state's budget. But they will keep the potential troopers informed.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, and will go through physical and written tests.

Trooper Dickerson says they are looking for men and women who are interested in helping their fellow citizens.

"It's not all about just writing tickets all the time. It's making contact with the public and letting them know we're out here, please drive safe,” said Dickerson.

They are accepting applications until the end of June. You can find the application and the other documents you need to apply on OHP's website at OHPTroopers.com.

