Congressman Tom Cole's town hall meeting heats up

ADA, OK (KSWO)- A town hall meeting with Congressman Tom Cole in Ada yesterday got heated when Cole was asked about possible Russian hacking in the last election.

Cole said the election hacking accusations simply aren't true, and that all major countries try to influence other country's elections. Other questions were asked like the state of the Affordable Care Act.

Cole says it is good to have conversations with the people living in his state in order to give him a different perspective on issues.

