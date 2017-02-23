Man arrested, accused in series of OKC armed robberies

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma man is behind bars after allegedly committing a series of armed robberies throughout the metro.

On December 17th, officers were called to the One Stop Food Mart along S.E 45th Street following an armed robbery, where a man came into the store and fired one round at the clerk before demanding money.

On January 31st, witnesses came forward and told police that Rommell Thomas was behind a series of armed robberies in Oklahoma City. Thomas admitted to six or seven robberies including the one Stop Food Mart. He also admitted to firing a shot at that clerk.

Authorities arrested Thomas on four complaints of a robbery with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a firearm.

