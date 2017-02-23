Wildlife Refuge seeks the public’s help in solving longhorn behe - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Wildlife Refuge seeks the public’s help in solving longhorn beheading

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- The Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge is asking for the public’s help in solving a crime. The body of a headless Texas longhorn cow was found near Rush Lake. The animal was killed between February 3rd and 4th.

A statement by Deputy Refuge Manager David Farmer says in part:

“Recent activity occurred that is illegal and contrary to the values of the Refuge. We are seeking the public’s assistance for any information or tips that could assist in locating the individual or individuals involved with the activities that culminated in the removal of a longhorn cow head. Any information leading to a conviction will be eligible for a monetary reward. We appreciate the public support and welcome any information. We do not want this to occur again.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 580-429-2119 or 1-844-697-8477.  You can also contact them on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

